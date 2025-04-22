Anzeige
22.04.2025 09:45 Uhr
Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRIP LN) 
Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
22-Apr-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 17-Apr-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.2538 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3101387 
CODE: PRIP LN 
ISIN: LU2037749152 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU2037749152 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     PRIP LN 
LEI Code:   549300KNN25GRP3YZJ75 
Sequence No.: 383833 
EQS News ID:  2121228 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2121228&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2025 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
