COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence worsened for the third straight month in April to the lowest level in two years, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.The consumer confidence index dropped to -17.0 in April from -15.5 in the previous month.Further, this was the lowest score since April 2023, when it was -18.2.Four out of five indicators that together form consumer confidence have declined since last month, the survey said.Opinion regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year weakened, with the respective index falling to -31.7 in April from -30.8 a month ago.Consumers' views towards their own financial situation in the next twelve months worsened notably to -6.4 from -1.9 in March. Similarly, the index for the past financial situation dropped to -10.1 from -8.0.Households expect prices to rise at a slower pace over the next twelve months, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX