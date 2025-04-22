WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday after slumping over 2 percent in the previous session amid concerns about U.S. tariffs, Fed policy uncertainty and signs of progress in U.S.-Iran talks.Benchmark Brent crude futures rallied 1.4 percent to $67.17 a barrel in early European trade.WTI crude futures were up 1.2 percent at $63.13 ahead of weekly reports from the American Petroleum Institute and the Energy Information Administration.There was some short covering as the dollar remained under pressure after hitting a three-year low Monday on concerns about a potential recession.It is feared that economic headwinds from tariffs and U.S. monetary policy could weigh on global growth and dent fuel demand.Markets were also reacting to reports of progress in negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, with a third round of talks about Iran's nuclear program set for later this week.A senior administration official told Fox News that 'very good progress' had been made during the talks in Rome over the weekend.Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also said in a post on X that the talks made 'progress on principles and objectives of a possible deal' but warned that 'optimism may be warranted but only with a great deal of caution.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX