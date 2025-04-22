Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22
MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
22nd April 2025
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 17th April 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
17th April 2025 47.40p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 47.55p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
22nd April 2025
