Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Inission AB, company registration number 556747-1890, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Inission AB applies for admission to trading of its B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the liquidity requirements for the B-shares are met, first day of trading is expected to April 28, 2025.

As per today's date the company has a total of 22,156,857 shares of which 2,400,012 A-shares and 19,756,845 B-shares.

Short Name: INISS B ISIN Code: SE0016275069 Order book id: 110377 Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 19,756,845 Clearing: CCP Cleared Segment: Small Cap Stockholm SEK Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XSTO

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 50 - Industrials Supersector code: 5020 - Industrials Goods and Services

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.