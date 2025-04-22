Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Inission AB, company registration number 556747-1890, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Inission AB applies for admission to trading of its B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the liquidity requirements for the B-shares are met, first day of trading is expected to April 28, 2025.
As per today's date the company has a total of 22,156,857 shares of which 2,400,012 A-shares and 19,756,845 B-shares.
|Short Name:
|INISS B
|ISIN Code:
|SE0016275069
|Order book id:
|110377
|Maximum number of B-shares to be listed:
|19,756,845
|Clearing:
|CCP Cleared
|Segment:
|Small Cap Stockholm SEK
|Market segment:
|STO Equities CCP / 182
|Tick Size Table:
|MiFID II tick size table
|MIC:
|XSTO
ICB Classification:
|Industry code:
|50 - Industrials
|Supersector code:
|5020 - Industrials Goods and Services
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
