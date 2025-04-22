Renovate.com Launches Streamlined Home Service Requests

Renovate.com Introduces a Simplified Way to Connect With Home Service Professionals

Renovate.com , a trusted platform for homeowners seeking top-tier home improvement solutions, is making it easier than ever to connect with skilled professionals. With the launch of Renovate.com/Services, homeowners can now seamlessly request and schedule home services, reducing the hassle of searching for reliable contractors.

Renovate's user-friendly platform is designed to take the guesswork out of home improvement. Whether it's a minor repair or a major renovation, homeowners can simply enter their service request and Renovate will try to connect them with a qualified professional in their area. By leveraging a carefully vetted network of experts, the platform helps people find top-quality services without the usual stress of finding the right contractor.

"We take pride in the outstanding skill and professionalism of our home service pros," said Ed Torosyan, Chief Revenue Officer of Renovate. "By expanding our offering to include customers who don't require financing, we're making it even simpler for homeowners to tap into our best-in-class network, regardless of whether they need a financing solution or just a top-quality contractor to get the job done."

Unlike traditional search methods for home service providers, Renovate.com offers a seamless and efficient experience. The request process is quick, intuitive, and designed for convenience, helping homeowners save time while having their projects completed by trusted experts.

Renovate.com continues to evolve as the go-to platform for home improvement solutions. With its latest service expansion, the company reaffirms its commitment to making home renovations and repairs as simple and stress-free as possible.

Explore the new service request feature at renovate.com/services.

