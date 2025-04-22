WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs isThe U.S. Government has offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Honduran drug lord Yulan Andony Archaga Carías.Also known as Alexander Mendoza and Porky, the 43 year-old fugitive is the highest-ranking member of the international criminal gang MS-13, which has been designated by the U.S. as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.Wanted for racketeering, narcotics trafficking, and firearms offenses, Carías was placed on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, the DEA's Most Wanted Fugitives List, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations' Most Wanted Fugitives List.The State Department's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs is offering the reward under the Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program.DEA Acting Administrator Derek Maltz said, 'Archaga Carías isn't just a fugitive - he's a foreign terrorist waging war on innocent Americans through murder, trafficking, and terror. Let me be clear: under this Administration, we will dismantle MS-13 piece by piece-and anyone protecting him will fall with him. A $5 million is on the table. Turn him in. End this threat.'Mara Salvatrucha, commonly known as MS-13, is a transnational criminal and terrorist organization that engages in acts of violence, including murders, kidnapping, and assaults, extortion, and large-scale drug importation and distribution throughout Central America and the United States.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX