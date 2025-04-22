Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

Anzeige
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22

LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MONTHLY FACTSHEET

The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 31 March 2025 is now available on the Company's website at:

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc Factsheet March 2025

The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website, other than the content of the Factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the announcement.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

22 April 2025


