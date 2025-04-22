WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to announce a sweeping plan to phase out eight synthetic, petroleum-based food dyes across the U.S. within two years a move positioned as a key pillar in the administration's 'Make America Healthy Again' campaign.In a press conference scheduled for Tuesday, Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary will outline the initiative targeting widely used artificial colorants such as Red 40, Yellow 6, and Blue 1. These dyes are found in everything from breakfast cereals and snacks to beverages, candies, and even medications.This latest move follows the FDA's earlier decision to ban Red Dye 3 by 2027 due to cancer concerns observed in animal studies. The new directive represents a more aggressive effort to eliminate all remaining petroleum-based dyes, many of which have been associated with behavioral issues in children and other health risks. While definitive human studies remain limited, experts argue the potential harm justifies their removal.Kennedy's proposal also includes plans to approve more natural dye alternatives already standard in countries like the U.K., New Zealand, and Canada where companies use plant-based ingredients like carrot and beet juice for coloring.Public health advocates and nutrition experts have welcomed the measure, calling it long overdue. 'Artificial dyes serve no nutritional purpose and make ultra processed foods more appealing, especially to children,' said Dr. Peter Lurie, president of the Center for Science in the Public Interest.States such as West Virginia and California have already enacted legislation restricting synthetic dyes in school meals, with dozens more considering similar action. Kennedy's plan signals that the federal government is ready to lead the charge.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX