TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity index stalled in February after rising in the previous two months, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Wednesday.The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index remained flat in February on a monthly basis, following a 1.4 percent rise in January.Among the individual components, finance and insurance, living and amusement-related services, real estate, utilities, medical, health care, and welfare increased.On the other side, medical information and communications, transport and postal activities, business-related services, and retail and wholesale trade decreased.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX