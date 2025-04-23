DJ Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (EABE LN) Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Apr-2025 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 77.4782 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3484631 CODE: EABE LN ISIN: LU2130768844 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2130768844 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EABE LN LEI Code: 2221005CN7A7XZRQ4W36 Sequence No.: 384145 EQS News ID: 2122302 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2122302&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2025 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)