23.04.2025 11:15 Uhr
Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist (MTHU LN) 
Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
23-Apr-2025 / 10:40 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist 
DEALING DATE: 22-Apr-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.8445 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 177705 
CODE: MTHU LN 
ISIN: LU2891727930 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU2891727930 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     MTHU LN 
LEI Code:   213800BMEYV23FGXAU96 
Sequence No.: 384191 
EQS News ID:  2122448 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2122448&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2025 04:41 ET (08:41 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
