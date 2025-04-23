WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold extended losses for a second day running on Wednesday after hitting a new record high above $3,500 an ounce.Spot gold fell 1.3 percent to $3,338.93 per ounce in early European trade, while U.S. gold futures were down 2.2 percent at $3,345.34.The dollar rebounded and longer-dated Treasuries rallied as U.S. President Donald Trump's comments helped calm investor fears over the Fed's independence and the possible threat to U.S. monetary and fiscal credibility.Trump toned down his rhetoric on Jerome Powell, saying he would like to see him be a little more active in terms of his idea to lower interest rates but have no intention to fire him.A recovery in risk assets on hopes of easing trade tensions also dented demand for bullion.On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the tariff standoff with China cannot be sustained by both sides and there will be de-escalation in the 'very near future'.At the same time, he suggested any formal agreement may take time. 'If we walked out of negotiations in two or three years with something that looked like that, I'd consider it a huge win.'Separately, President Trump also expressed openness to negotiation and hinted at a partial reduction in tariffs but warned that the U.S. will set the terms of trade if China refuses to reach a deal.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX