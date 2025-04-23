BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output decreased for the first time in five months in February, data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.Construction output dropped 0.5 percent monthly in February, reversing a 0.6 percent growth in January. A similar decline was last seen in July 2024.Data showed that there was a 2.2 percent decline in the construction of buildings, while civil engineering activity contracted by 1.3 percent. Data showed that specialized construction activities logged a slight decrease of 0.1 percent.On a yearly basis, construction output advanced 0.2 percent in February after rising 0.1 percent in January.Construction output in the EU27 dropped 0.4 percent on the month while growing 0.3 percent from the previous year.The biggest monthly decreases in production in construction were recorded in Slovenia, Germany, and Poland. On the other hand, the largest increases were seen in Portugal, France, and Sweden.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX