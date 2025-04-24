Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Director / PDMR Shareholdings -2

DJ Director / PDMR Shareholdings

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) Director / PDMR Shareholdings 24-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 April 2025 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) ("Gulf Keystone", "GKP", "the Group" or "the Company") Director / PDMR Shareholdings Gulf Keystone announces that the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") exercised their vested nil-cost share options granted to them in 2022 under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"). Upon exercise, a proportion of their vested awards was sold to pay the tax liability arising upon exercise, while the remainder was retained. Market purchases were made through the Company's Employee Benefit Trust to satisfy the recent vesting of all LTIP options, including the below PDMR transactions, with no new shares issued. The total number of voting rights in the Company remains 217,005,286. Share Options Shares Shares Average price Date Shareholding post Shareholding Name Position Option exercised sold for retained per share of of transaction (number percentage post Scheme tax sale (GBP) sale of shares) transaction (%) Alasdair 2014 23 Robinson CLO LTIP 47,316 23,742 23,574 1.546 April 186,731 0.09 2025 2014 23 John Hulme COO LTIP 91,155 42,994 48,161 1.556 April 48,161 0.02 2025 2014 22 Clare Kinahan CHRO LTIP 47,227 22,275 24,952 1.520 April 57,597 0.03 2025

Enquiries:

Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton GKP@fticonsulting.com Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alasdair Robinson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Legal Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited a) type of instrument ISIN: BMG4209G2077 Identification code 1. Exercise of 47,316 nil-cost options pursuant to 2014 LTIP (2022 award) b) Nature of the transaction 2. Sale of 23,742 shares to cover tax liability Price(s) Volume(s) 0p 47,316 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 154.6p 23,742

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 0p 47,316 GBP0 d) - Price 154.6p 23,742 GBP36,705.13 - Total

e) Date of the transaction 23 April 2025

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name John Hulme 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited a) type of instrument ISIN: BMG4209G2077 Identification code 1. Exercise of 91,155 nil-cost options pursuant to 2014 LTIP (2022 award) b) Nature of the transaction 2. Sale of 42,994 shares to cover tax liability Price(s) Volume(s) 0p 91,155 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 155.6p 42,994

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 0p 91,155 GBP0 d) - Price 155.6p 42,994 GBP66,884.48 - Total

e) Date of the transaction 23 April 2025

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Clare Kinahan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Human Resources Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited a) type of instrument ISIN: BMG4209G2077 Identification code 1. Exercise of 47,227 nil-cost options pursuant to 2014 LTIP (2022 award) b) Nature of the transaction 2. Sale of 22,275 shares to cover tax liability Price(s) Volume(s) 0p 47,227 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 152.0p 22,275

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 0p 47,227 GBP0 d) - Price 152.0p 22,275 GBP33,851.63 - Total

e) Date of the transaction 22 April 2025

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Director / PDMR Shareholdings -2-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: BMG4209G2077 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: GKP LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 Sequence No.: 384232 EQS News ID: 2122816 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2122816&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)