Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Portfolio Update 24-Apr-2025 / 07:02 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Quarterly Portfolio Update Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited ("SEREF", the "Company" or the "Group"), a leading investor managing and realising a diverse portfolio of high quality senior, junior and mezzanine real estate debt in the UK and Europe, presents its performance for the quarter ended 31 March 2025. Highlights -- Orderly Realisation of the portfolio is progressing at pace - this quarter, following the repayment in full (GBP47.3 million) of the Hotels, UK loan asset, the Company has returned GBP46.0 million to Shareholders in Compulsory Redemptions in accordance with its orderly realisation strategy adopted on 27 January 2023. Following this latest redemption the Company has now returned GBP256.0 million to Shareholders, equating to 61.9 per cent of the Company's NAV as of 31 January 2023. In addition, during the quarter, a partial repayment of GBP1.4 million was received related to one other loan asset -- All assets are constantly monitored for changes in their risk profile - the current risk status of the investments is listed below: - Three loan investments equivalent to 54 per cent of the funded portfolio as of 31 March 2025 are classified in the lowest risk profile, Stage 1. - Two loan investments equivalent to 26 per cent of the funded portfolio as of 31 March 2025 are classified as Stage 2. - One loan investment equivalent to 20 per cent of the funded portfolio (before impairment) as of 31 March 2025 is classified as Stage 3. An impairment provision of EUR12.9 million was made against this loan investment in October 2024. -- Impaired loan investment - since announcing a EUR12.9 million impairment provision against one loan in October 2024, no material changes to the value of this loan are considered to have occurred. -- Cash balances - As of 31 March 2025 the Group held cash balances of circa GBP48.8 million. These cash balances include a cash reserve of GBP19.0 million to cover the Group's unfunded loan commitments as of the same date. -- Dividend - on 24 April 2025, the Directors announced a dividend, to be paid in May 2025, in respect of the first quarter of 2025 of 1.375 pence per share in line with the 2025 dividend target of 5.5 pence per share. -- Strong cash generation - the portfolio is expected to continue to support the annual dividend payment- of 5.5 pence per share, paid quarterly. -- The weighted average remaining loan term of the portfolio is 0.7 years - albeit the final loan is not due to repay until the end of 2026. -- Inflation protection - 77.5 per cent of the portfolio is contracted at floating interest rates (with floors). -- Significant equity cushion - the weighted average Loan to Value for the portfolio is 68.1 per cent. John Whittle, Chairman of SEREF, said: "We are pleased to be progressing at pace with our orderly realisation strategy. This quarter the Company returned GBP46 million to Shareholders in February, following the full repayment of one loan, and the weighted average remaining loan term of the portfolio is now just 0.7 years. The remaining six investments continue to perform within our expectations and the portfolio is also expected to continue to support the annual dividend of 5.5 pence per share. Accordingly, we look forward to issuing additional updates on our progress for the Company's orderly realisation strategy during 2025." The factsheet for the period is available at: www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com Share Price / NAV as of 31 March 2025 Share price (p) 86.0p NAV (p) 101.34p Discount 15.1% 6.4% Dividend yield (on share price) Market cap GBP127m

Key Portfolio Statistics as of 31 March 2025

Number of investments 6 Percentage of currently invested portfolio in floating rate loans 77.5% Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return (1) 9.0% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group first GBP (2) 29.8% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group last GBP (2) 68.1% Average remaining loan term* 0.7 years Net Asset Value GBP150.0m Loans advanced (including accrued interest and net of impairment provision) GBP101.5m Cash GBP48.8m Other net liabilities (including hedges) GBP0.3m

(1) The unlevered annualised total return is calculated on amounts outstanding at the reporting date, excluding undrawn commitments, and assuming all drawn loans are outstanding for the full contractual term. Five of the loans are floating rate (partially or in whole and all with floors) and returns are based on an assumed profile for future interbank rates, but the actual rate received may be higher or lower. Calculated only on amounts funded at the reporting date and excluding committed amounts (but including commitment fees) and excluding cash uninvested. The calculation also excludes the origination fee paid to the Investment Manager.

(2) LTV (Loan to Value) to Group last GBP means the percentage which the total loan drawn less any deductible lender controlled cash reserves and less any amortisation received to date (when aggregated with any other indebtedness ranking alongside and/or senior to it) bears to its value determined by the last independent third party appraisals for loans classified as Stage 1 and Stage 2 and on the marked down value per the recently announced loan impairment for the loan classified as Stage 3 in October 2024. Loan to Value to first Group GBP means the starting point of the Loan to Value range of the loans drawn (when aggregated with any other indebtedness ranking senior to it).

Remaining years to contractual maturity* Funded loan balance (GBPm) % of funded portfolio 0 to 1 years GBP83.8 75.5% 1 to 2 years GBP27.2 24.5%

*Remaining loan term to current contractual loan maturity excluding any permitted extensions. Note that borrowers may elect to repay loans before contractual maturity or may elect to exercise legal extension options, which are typically one year of additional term subject to satisfaction of credit related extension conditions. The Group, in limited circumstances, may also elect to extend loans beyond current legal maturity dates if that is deemed to be required to affect an orderly realisation of the loan.

Country % of funded portfolio UK 73.2% Republic of Ireland 20.1% Spain 6.7% Sector % of funded portfolio Office 25.8% Light Industrial 24.5% Healthcare 22.5% Hospitality 13.5% Life Sciences 12.7% Residential 1.0% Loan type % of funded portfolio Whole loans 50.7% Junior & Mezzanine 49.3% Currency % of funded portfolio* Sterling 73.2% Euro 26.8%

*The currency split refers to the underlying loan currency, however the capital on all non-sterling exposure is hedged back to sterling.

Orderly Realisation and Return of Capital

On 31 October 2022, the Board announced the Company's Proposed Orderly Realisation and Return of Capital to Shareholders. A Circular relating to the Proposed Orderly Realisation, containing a Notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") was published on 28 December 2022. The proposals were approved by Shareholders at the EGM in January 2023 and the Company is now seeking to return cash to Shareholders in an orderly manner as soon as reasonably practicable following the repayment of loans, while retaining sufficient working capital for ongoing operations and the funding of committed but currently unfunded loan commitments. Since then the Company has returned circa GBP256.0 million to Shareholders (including GBP46.0 million in the first quarter of 2025), equating to 61.9 per cent of the Company's NAV as of 31 January 2023. As of the date of the issuance of this factsheet the Company had 148,039,803 shares in issue and the total number of voting rights was 148,039,803.

Liquidity and credit facilities

The Company continues to maintain a cash reserve sufficient to cover its unfunded commitments which amounted to GBP19.0 million as of 31 March 2025. This cash reserve is included in the GBP48.8 million of cash held as of 31 March 2025.

The Company believes it holds sufficient cash to meet its commitments, including unfunded loan commitments.

Dividend

On 24 April 2025, the Directors announced a dividend, to be paid in May, in respect of the first quarter of 2025 of 1.375 pence per Ordinary Share in line with the 2025 dividend target of 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share. The dividend will be paid on Ordinary Shares in issue as of 2 May 2025.

The unaudited 31 March 2025 financial statements of the Company show modest income reserves. Given the current level of cash flow generated by the portfolio, the Company intends to maintain its annual dividend target of 5.5 pence per share. Dividend payments can continue to be made by the Company (as a Guernsey registered limited company) as long as it passes the solvency test (i.e. it is able to pay its debts as they come due).

Portfolio Update

The Group continues to closely monitor and manage the credit quality of its loan exposures and repayments.

