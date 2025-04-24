Anzeige
24.04.2025 09:03 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Apr-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 23 April 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche 
Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary 
Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            70,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            270.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            262.60p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            267.7850p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,699,588 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,346,862.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 23/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 267.7850

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
824                265.20      08:38:49          00074950511TRLO0      XLON 
707                265.20      08:38:49          00074950512TRLO0      XLON 
662                265.40      08:52:21          00074951114TRLO0      XLON 
714                265.40      08:52:21          00074951115TRLO0      XLON 
909                264.00      08:52:22          00074951118TRLO0      XLON 
749                264.00      09:00:06          00074951372TRLO0      XLON 
740                263.60      09:00:12          00074951390TRLO0      XLON 
364                262.60      09:32:23          00074952914TRLO0      XLON 
731                266.20      10:18:52          00074955454TRLO0      XLON 
1148               266.20      10:26:22          00074955736TRLO0      XLON 
850                265.80      10:27:42          00074955782TRLO0      XLON 
723                266.20      11:00:57          00074957071TRLO0      XLON 
61                266.20      11:00:57          00074957072TRLO0      XLON 
433                266.20      11:00:57          00074957075TRLO0      XLON 
627                266.20      11:00:57          00074957076TRLO0      XLON 
746                266.20      11:00:57          00074957077TRLO0      XLON 
304                267.00      11:41:39          00074958108TRLO0      XLON 
444                267.00      11:41:39          00074958109TRLO0      XLON 
397                267.00      11:41:39          00074958110TRLO0      XLON 
279                267.00      11:41:39          00074958111TRLO0      XLON 
850                268.20      11:45:29          00074958245TRLO0      XLON 
432                267.60      11:45:32          00074958248TRLO0      XLON 
743                267.80      11:45:35          00074958261TRLO0      XLON 
706                267.60      11:48:40          00074958369TRLO0      XLON 
47                267.80      12:02:01          00074958865TRLO0      XLON 
1137               267.80      12:02:01          00074958866TRLO0      XLON 
378                267.80      12:02:01          00074958867TRLO0      XLON 
304                267.80      12:02:01          00074958868TRLO0      XLON 
32                267.80      12:10:30          00074959141TRLO0      XLON 
262                267.80      12:10:30          00074959142TRLO0      XLON 
100                267.80      12:10:30          00074959143TRLO0      XLON 
1059               268.00      12:14:27          00074959205TRLO0      XLON 
729                268.00      12:14:27          00074959206TRLO0      XLON 
150                268.00      12:25:27          00074959448TRLO0      XLON 
313                268.00      12:25:27          00074959449TRLO0      XLON 
513                268.00      12:30:04          00074959619TRLO0      XLON 
232                268.00      12:30:04          00074959620TRLO0      XLON 
774                268.00      12:30:04          00074959621TRLO0      XLON 
699                267.40      12:32:50          00074959693TRLO0      XLON 
776                267.20      12:32:50          00074959694TRLO0      XLON 
796                268.00      13:07:15          00074960927TRLO0      XLON 
340                268.00      13:08:40          00074960993TRLO0      XLON 
263                268.00      13:08:40          00074960994TRLO0      XLON 
228                267.40      13:09:42          00074961022TRLO0      XLON 
319                268.20      13:27:14          00074961916TRLO0      XLON 
452                268.20      13:27:14          00074961917TRLO0      XLON 
780                268.20      13:31:00          00074962248TRLO0      XLON 
200                268.40      13:34:44          00074962506TRLO0      XLON 
543                268.40      13:34:44          00074962507TRLO0      XLON 
619                268.40      13:34:44          00074962508TRLO0      XLON 
133                268.40      13:34:44          00074962509TRLO0      XLON 
823                268.80      13:41:55          00074962718TRLO0      XLON 
722                268.40      13:42:00          00074962719TRLO0      XLON 
189                268.80      13:46:40          00074962894TRLO0      XLON 
693                268.80      13:49:40          00074963041TRLO0      XLON 
5                 268.80      13:49:42          00074963056TRLO0      XLON 
186                268.60      13:49:43          00074963058TRLO0      XLON 
231                269.00      14:02:23          00074963857TRLO0      XLON 
440                269.00      14:02:23          00074963858TRLO0      XLON 
686                268.80      14:05:25          00074964152TRLO0      XLON 
279                268.60      14:11:49          00074964396TRLO0      XLON 
665                269.00      14:20:09          00074964690TRLO0      XLON 
140                269.00      14:20:10          00074964691TRLO0      XLON 
302                269.00      14:20:10          00074964692TRLO0      XLON 
24                269.00      14:20:11          00074964695TRLO0      XLON 
726                268.60      14:20:14          00074964698TRLO0      XLON 
44                268.60      14:20:14          00074964699TRLO0      XLON 
528                268.60      14:21:32          00074964766TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2025 02:31 ET (06:31 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
