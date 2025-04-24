DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 24-Apr-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 23 April 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 270.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 262.60p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 267.7850p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,699,588 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,346,862.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 23/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 267.7850

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 824 265.20 08:38:49 00074950511TRLO0 XLON 707 265.20 08:38:49 00074950512TRLO0 XLON 662 265.40 08:52:21 00074951114TRLO0 XLON 714 265.40 08:52:21 00074951115TRLO0 XLON 909 264.00 08:52:22 00074951118TRLO0 XLON 749 264.00 09:00:06 00074951372TRLO0 XLON 740 263.60 09:00:12 00074951390TRLO0 XLON 364 262.60 09:32:23 00074952914TRLO0 XLON 731 266.20 10:18:52 00074955454TRLO0 XLON 1148 266.20 10:26:22 00074955736TRLO0 XLON 850 265.80 10:27:42 00074955782TRLO0 XLON 723 266.20 11:00:57 00074957071TRLO0 XLON 61 266.20 11:00:57 00074957072TRLO0 XLON 433 266.20 11:00:57 00074957075TRLO0 XLON 627 266.20 11:00:57 00074957076TRLO0 XLON 746 266.20 11:00:57 00074957077TRLO0 XLON 304 267.00 11:41:39 00074958108TRLO0 XLON 444 267.00 11:41:39 00074958109TRLO0 XLON 397 267.00 11:41:39 00074958110TRLO0 XLON 279 267.00 11:41:39 00074958111TRLO0 XLON 850 268.20 11:45:29 00074958245TRLO0 XLON 432 267.60 11:45:32 00074958248TRLO0 XLON 743 267.80 11:45:35 00074958261TRLO0 XLON 706 267.60 11:48:40 00074958369TRLO0 XLON 47 267.80 12:02:01 00074958865TRLO0 XLON 1137 267.80 12:02:01 00074958866TRLO0 XLON 378 267.80 12:02:01 00074958867TRLO0 XLON 304 267.80 12:02:01 00074958868TRLO0 XLON 32 267.80 12:10:30 00074959141TRLO0 XLON 262 267.80 12:10:30 00074959142TRLO0 XLON 100 267.80 12:10:30 00074959143TRLO0 XLON 1059 268.00 12:14:27 00074959205TRLO0 XLON 729 268.00 12:14:27 00074959206TRLO0 XLON 150 268.00 12:25:27 00074959448TRLO0 XLON 313 268.00 12:25:27 00074959449TRLO0 XLON 513 268.00 12:30:04 00074959619TRLO0 XLON 232 268.00 12:30:04 00074959620TRLO0 XLON 774 268.00 12:30:04 00074959621TRLO0 XLON 699 267.40 12:32:50 00074959693TRLO0 XLON 776 267.20 12:32:50 00074959694TRLO0 XLON 796 268.00 13:07:15 00074960927TRLO0 XLON 340 268.00 13:08:40 00074960993TRLO0 XLON 263 268.00 13:08:40 00074960994TRLO0 XLON 228 267.40 13:09:42 00074961022TRLO0 XLON 319 268.20 13:27:14 00074961916TRLO0 XLON 452 268.20 13:27:14 00074961917TRLO0 XLON 780 268.20 13:31:00 00074962248TRLO0 XLON 200 268.40 13:34:44 00074962506TRLO0 XLON 543 268.40 13:34:44 00074962507TRLO0 XLON 619 268.40 13:34:44 00074962508TRLO0 XLON 133 268.40 13:34:44 00074962509TRLO0 XLON 823 268.80 13:41:55 00074962718TRLO0 XLON 722 268.40 13:42:00 00074962719TRLO0 XLON 189 268.80 13:46:40 00074962894TRLO0 XLON 693 268.80 13:49:40 00074963041TRLO0 XLON 5 268.80 13:49:42 00074963056TRLO0 XLON 186 268.60 13:49:43 00074963058TRLO0 XLON 231 269.00 14:02:23 00074963857TRLO0 XLON 440 269.00 14:02:23 00074963858TRLO0 XLON 686 268.80 14:05:25 00074964152TRLO0 XLON 279 268.60 14:11:49 00074964396TRLO0 XLON 665 269.00 14:20:09 00074964690TRLO0 XLON 140 269.00 14:20:10 00074964691TRLO0 XLON 302 269.00 14:20:10 00074964692TRLO0 XLON 24 269.00 14:20:11 00074964695TRLO0 XLON 726 268.60 14:20:14 00074964698TRLO0 XLON 44 268.60 14:20:14 00074964699TRLO0 XLON 528 268.60 14:21:32 00074964766TRLO0 XLON

