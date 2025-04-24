Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 24-Apr-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 23 April 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 270.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 262.60p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 267.7850p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,699,588 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,346,862.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 23/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 267.7850

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 824 265.20 08:38:49 00074950511TRLO0 XLON 707 265.20 08:38:49 00074950512TRLO0 XLON 662 265.40 08:52:21 00074951114TRLO0 XLON 714 265.40 08:52:21 00074951115TRLO0 XLON 909 264.00 08:52:22 00074951118TRLO0 XLON 749 264.00 09:00:06 00074951372TRLO0 XLON 740 263.60 09:00:12 00074951390TRLO0 XLON 364 262.60 09:32:23 00074952914TRLO0 XLON 731 266.20 10:18:52 00074955454TRLO0 XLON 1148 266.20 10:26:22 00074955736TRLO0 XLON 850 265.80 10:27:42 00074955782TRLO0 XLON 723 266.20 11:00:57 00074957071TRLO0 XLON 61 266.20 11:00:57 00074957072TRLO0 XLON 433 266.20 11:00:57 00074957075TRLO0 XLON 627 266.20 11:00:57 00074957076TRLO0 XLON 746 266.20 11:00:57 00074957077TRLO0 XLON 304 267.00 11:41:39 00074958108TRLO0 XLON 444 267.00 11:41:39 00074958109TRLO0 XLON 397 267.00 11:41:39 00074958110TRLO0 XLON 279 267.00 11:41:39 00074958111TRLO0 XLON 850 268.20 11:45:29 00074958245TRLO0 XLON 432 267.60 11:45:32 00074958248TRLO0 XLON 743 267.80 11:45:35 00074958261TRLO0 XLON 706 267.60 11:48:40 00074958369TRLO0 XLON 47 267.80 12:02:01 00074958865TRLO0 XLON 1137 267.80 12:02:01 00074958866TRLO0 XLON 378 267.80 12:02:01 00074958867TRLO0 XLON 304 267.80 12:02:01 00074958868TRLO0 XLON 32 267.80 12:10:30 00074959141TRLO0 XLON 262 267.80 12:10:30 00074959142TRLO0 XLON 100 267.80 12:10:30 00074959143TRLO0 XLON 1059 268.00 12:14:27 00074959205TRLO0 XLON 729 268.00 12:14:27 00074959206TRLO0 XLON 150 268.00 12:25:27 00074959448TRLO0 XLON 313 268.00 12:25:27 00074959449TRLO0 XLON 513 268.00 12:30:04 00074959619TRLO0 XLON 232 268.00 12:30:04 00074959620TRLO0 XLON 774 268.00 12:30:04 00074959621TRLO0 XLON 699 267.40 12:32:50 00074959693TRLO0 XLON 776 267.20 12:32:50 00074959694TRLO0 XLON 796 268.00 13:07:15 00074960927TRLO0 XLON 340 268.00 13:08:40 00074960993TRLO0 XLON 263 268.00 13:08:40 00074960994TRLO0 XLON 228 267.40 13:09:42 00074961022TRLO0 XLON 319 268.20 13:27:14 00074961916TRLO0 XLON 452 268.20 13:27:14 00074961917TRLO0 XLON 780 268.20 13:31:00 00074962248TRLO0 XLON 200 268.40 13:34:44 00074962506TRLO0 XLON 543 268.40 13:34:44 00074962507TRLO0 XLON 619 268.40 13:34:44 00074962508TRLO0 XLON 133 268.40 13:34:44 00074962509TRLO0 XLON 823 268.80 13:41:55 00074962718TRLO0 XLON 722 268.40 13:42:00 00074962719TRLO0 XLON 189 268.80 13:46:40 00074962894TRLO0 XLON 693 268.80 13:49:40 00074963041TRLO0 XLON 5 268.80 13:49:42 00074963056TRLO0 XLON 186 268.60 13:49:43 00074963058TRLO0 XLON 231 269.00 14:02:23 00074963857TRLO0 XLON 440 269.00 14:02:23 00074963858TRLO0 XLON 686 268.80 14:05:25 00074964152TRLO0 XLON 279 268.60 14:11:49 00074964396TRLO0 XLON 665 269.00 14:20:09 00074964690TRLO0 XLON 140 269.00 14:20:10 00074964691TRLO0 XLON 302 269.00 14:20:10 00074964692TRLO0 XLON 24 269.00 14:20:11 00074964695TRLO0 XLON 726 268.60 14:20:14 00074964698TRLO0 XLON 44 268.60 14:20:14 00074964699TRLO0 XLON 528 268.60 14:21:32 00074964766TRLO0 XLON

16 268.60 14:21:32 00074964767TRLO0 XLON 788 268.80 14:21:40 00074964769TRLO0 XLON 714 269.00 14:22:31 00074964804TRLO0 XLON 734 268.80 14:26:16 00074965227TRLO0 XLON 763 268.80 14:26:16 00074965228TRLO0 XLON 796 268.20 14:27:09 00074965335TRLO0 XLON 811 268.80 14:37:48 00074966726TRLO0 XLON 974 269.00 14:37:54 00074966940TRLO0 XLON 728 269.00 14:37:54 00074966946TRLO0 XLON 412 269.00 14:37:54 00074966947TRLO0 XLON 303 269.00 14:37:54 00074966948TRLO0 XLON 672 268.80 14:38:03 00074967161TRLO0 XLON 768 268.80 14:38:03 00074967165TRLO0 XLON 775 268.80 14:38:04 00074967186TRLO0 XLON 814 268.80 14:38:10 00074967254TRLO0 XLON 677 268.80 14:38:20 00074967437TRLO0 XLON 770 268.80 14:38:24 00074967484TRLO0 XLON 746 270.00 14:39:43 00074967855TRLO0 XLON 804 269.60 14:40:01 00074967882TRLO0 XLON 685 269.40 14:40:01 00074967883TRLO0 XLON 720 269.20 14:41:39 00074968186TRLO0 XLON 713 269.20 14:44:30 00074968647TRLO0 XLON 45 270.00 14:52:27 00074969848TRLO0 XLON 717 270.00 14:52:27 00074969849TRLO0 XLON 736 270.00 14:52:27 00074969850TRLO0 XLON 675 270.00 14:52:27 00074969851TRLO0 XLON 783 269.40 15:02:13 00074970851TRLO0 XLON 820 269.20 15:02:14 00074970856TRLO0 XLON 738 270.00 15:10:31 00074971644TRLO0 XLON 730 269.20 15:10:40 00074971681TRLO0 XLON 779 268.80 15:14:06 00074971968TRLO0 XLON 778 268.60 15:15:27 00074972043TRLO0 XLON 752 268.40 15:28:02 00074972997TRLO0 XLON 637 268.40 15:30:33 00074973276TRLO0 XLON 175 268.40 15:31:10 00074973308TRLO0 XLON 25 268.40 15:31:10 00074973309TRLO0 XLON 607 268.40 15:31:10 00074973310TRLO0 XLON 823 268.20 15:31:22 00074973335TRLO0 XLON 453 268.00 15:38:02 00074973825TRLO0 XLON 252 268.00 15:38:35 00074973874TRLO0 XLON 645 268.00 15:38:35 00074973875TRLO0 XLON 165 268.00 15:39:40 00074974033TRLO0 XLON 822 268.40 15:45:26 00074974849TRLO0 XLON 400 267.80 15:45:26 00074974850TRLO0 XLON 290 267.80 15:45:26 00074974851TRLO0 XLON 519 267.40 15:50:03 00074975238TRLO0 XLON 203 267.40 15:50:03 00074975239TRLO0 XLON 687 267.20 15:50:03 00074975240TRLO0 XLON 718 267.60 15:55:50 00074975821TRLO0 XLON 155 267.40 15:58:50 00074976066TRLO0 XLON 769 267.40 15:59:10 00074976084TRLO0 XLON 701 267.00 15:59:10 00074976085TRLO0 XLON 342 265.40 16:03:46 00074976415TRLO0 XLON 367 265.40 16:04:46 00074976503TRLO0 XLON 400 265.20 16:06:40 00074976628TRLO0 XLON 389 265.20 16:06:40 00074976629TRLO0 XLON 383 265.40 16:09:03 00074976930TRLO0 XLON 297 265.40 16:09:03 00074976931TRLO0 XLON 94 265.40 16:09:42 00074976964TRLO0 XLON 330 265.40 16:11:22 00074977049TRLO0 XLON 350 265.40 16:13:02 00074977133TRLO0 XLON 43 265.40 16:14:42 00074977228TRLO0 XLON 320 265.40 16:14:42 00074977229TRLO0 XLON 298 265.40 16:14:42 00074977230TRLO0 XLON 139 265.40 16:14:46 00074977235TRLO0 XLON 462 265.00 16:18:33 00074977492TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

