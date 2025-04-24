Anzeige
Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C) (FT1K LN) 
Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
24-Apr-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C) 
DEALING DATE: 23-Apr-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 12.1445 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4477838 
CODE: FT1K LN 
ISIN: LU1437025296 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1437025296 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     FT1K LN 
LEI Code:   222100W4JS565M7W3C88 
Sequence No.: 384327 
EQS News ID:  2123074 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2123074&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2025 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
