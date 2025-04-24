DJ Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF DIST: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF DIST (MFDD LN) Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF DIST: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Apr-2025 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF DIST DEALING DATE: 23-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 197.7244 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 110897 CODE: MFDD LN ISIN: LU0908501132 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908501132 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFDD LN LEI Code: 213800BXN74KCDO6QM33 Sequence No.: 384283 EQS News ID: 2122986 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2025 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)