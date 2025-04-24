PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer confidence remained unchanged in April, monthly survey results from the statistical office INSEE revealed on Thursday.The consumer sentiment index held steady at 92 in April. The score was forecast to fall to 91. Nonetheless, the score has remained below its long-term average of 100.Major purchase intentions of households hit the highest since February 2022. The corresponding index rose to -23 from -26 in March.Households' balance of opinion related to their past financial situation climbed one point to -20, while the index related to future personal situation was stable at -11.The proportion of households believing it is a good idea to save decreased again. The balance stood at 19 compared to 18 a month ago.The index measuring the current ability to save improved in April, while the one related to their future ability to save worsened as it fell three points to 12.The opinion on future standard of living eased three points to -53 and the one related to past standard of living rose two points to -67.Households' fears about unemployment rebounded in April. The corresponding balance gained four points to 51.The proportion of households who assessed that prices have increased over the past twelve months decreased again, with the index easing to -13 from -8.The survey showed that more households reported an acceleration in prices over the next twelve months increased further. The corresponding balance gained four points to -37.The survey was conducted among 2,000 households between March 26 and April 16.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX