CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $3.769 billion, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $3.754 billion, or $1.52 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 2.1% to $19.776 billion from $20.195 billion last year.Procter & Gamble Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $3.769 Bln. vs. $3.754 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.54 vs. $1.52 last year. -Revenue: $19.776 Bln vs. $20.195 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX