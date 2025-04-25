TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Inflation in Japan's capital accelerated notably in April, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs revealed Friday.Excluding fresh food, Tokyo core inflation advanced to 3.4 percent from 2.4 percent in the previous month. This was above economists' forecast of 3.2 percent and also reached the highest level in two years.Overall consumer prices in Tokyo rose 3.5 percent after climbing 2.9 percent in March.Excluding fresh food and energy prices, inflation surged to 3.1 percent in April from 2.2 percent in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX