ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbine manufacturer, on Friday reported a profit in the first quarter compared with a loss in the previous year, despite weak sales. Further, the company reiterated its guidance for fiscal 2025 and mid-term.The company in February issued its fiscal 2025 outlook, expecting consolidated sales between 7.4 billion and 7.9 billion euros, and EBITDA margin between 5.0 and 7.0 percent.The company now said it remains confident to meet medium-term target, which previously expected to be EBITDA margin of 8 percent.For the first quarter, net profit came in at 8 million euros compared with the loss of 13 million euros last year.EBITDA increased 52.6% to 80 million euros from 52 million euros last year.EBITDA margin also jumped to 5.5% from 3.3% in the prior year.Sales, meanwhile, declined 8.8 percent to 1.44 billion euros from 1.57 billion euros last year.Order intake grew 5% to 2.2 GW.The Group's order book increased to 13.46 billion euros from 11.12 billion euros last year.Thursday, Nordex had closed 1.38% lesser at EUR 15.76 on the XETRA.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX