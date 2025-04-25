Anzeige
Freitag, 25.04.2025
Vergiss die Indizes - Forge steigt um 40 %, während der S&P & Dow fällt!!
Dow Jones News
25.04.2025 09:51 Uhr
Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C) (BYBG LN) 
Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
25-Apr-2025 / 09:17 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C) 
DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 300.3544 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15715 
CODE: BYBG LN 
ISIN: LU1681048556 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1681048556 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     BYBG LN 
LEI Code:   549300XV8M530JD5TK84 
Sequence No.: 384668 
EQS News ID:  2124200 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2025 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
