DJ Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC (IQCT LN) Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Apr-2025 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 53.4162 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1036383 CODE: IQCT LN ISIN: LU2037748345 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2037748345 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IQCT LN LEI Code: 5493004ZDNQO27QH8R39 Sequence No.: 384743 EQS News ID: 2124350 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2124350&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2025 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)