DJ Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (CP9G LN) Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2025 / 09:12 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 25-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 672.1152 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35209 CODE: CP9G LN ISIN: LU1602145036

April 28, 2025 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)