MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales expanded at a steady pace in March, the statistical office INE said on Monday.
Retail sales increased 3.6 percent on a yearly basis, the same pace of expansion as seen in February.
On an unadjusted basis, annual growth in retail sales accelerated to 3.7 percent from 0.8 percent a month ago.
Month-on-month, retail sales dropped 0.2 percent, in contrast to the 1.3 percent increase in the previous month. This was the first drop in four months.
Sales of food advanced 0.5 percent from a month ago, while non-food sales decreased 0.7 percent.
Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2025 AFX News