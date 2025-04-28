MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales expanded at a steady pace in March, the statistical office INE said on Monday.Retail sales increased 3.6 percent on a yearly basis, the same pace of expansion as seen in February.On an unadjusted basis, annual growth in retail sales accelerated to 3.7 percent from 0.8 percent a month ago.Month-on-month, retail sales dropped 0.2 percent, in contrast to the 1.3 percent increase in the previous month. This was the first drop in four months.Sales of food advanced 0.5 percent from a month ago, while non-food sales decreased 0.7 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX