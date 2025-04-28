SOHM, Inc. Agrees to Licensing for Investigational and Pre-Clinical Studies for Groundbreaking ABBIE Genome Editing Technology for CAR-T Cell Cancer Therapies

SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology company specializing in generic drugs and gene-editing tools, proudly announces today its collaboration and licensing agreement with an undisclosed emerging drug development partner. This partnership accentuates SOHM's leadership in gene editing and cell engineering.

David Aguilar, PhD, Chief Operating Officer, stated that this collaborative and licensing project will position SOHM and its partners as leaders in microfluidic-based gene editing technology to develop new micro-dosed CAR-T cell therapies to treat cancers. As part of this alliance, our partners are licensing SOHM's proprietary genome editing ABBIE products and methods. This partnership marks a significant leap forward in developing novel genome editing technologies and CAR-T-based therapies poised to revolutionize treatments for cancer and other diseases.

SOHM, Inc., is set to receive $6 million upon funding approval by its partners to advance their joint research initiative focused on developing cutting-edge genome editing products. For this initiative, SOHM's groundbreaking ABBIE (A Binding-based Integrase Enzyme) integration system is licensed to enhance autologous CAR-T cells' safe and efficient production, making significant strides toward clinical applications.

David Aguilar, PhD, Chief Operating Officer, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: "This partnership represents a pivotal moment in the pursuit of advanced genome editing technologies. By integrating our ABBIE system with microfluidic gene editing capabilities, we can accelerate research and bring innovative, cost-efficient micro-dosed CAR-T treatments to the clinic. Most importantly, our efforts will provide new hope for patients battling cancer."

The proposed project aims to streamline gene editing and CAR-T cell processes, making them more accessible and effective for therapeutic applications. By combining SOHM's proprietary integration system with our partners' cutting-edge technology under the license, the collaborators aspire to set new standards in the fields of CAR-T cell therapy and genome editing, significantly impacting the treatment of various diseases and improving overall patient care.

As advancements in genome editing and delivery systems continue to evolve, SOHM, Inc. and its partners are committed to leading the charge in transforming how genetic disorders, especially cancer, are approached. This collaboration signifies a crucial step towards integrating revolutionary technology into clinical practice, ultimately enhancing the future of biotechnology.

About SOHM, Inc.:

SOHM is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing gene editing technologies for research, synthetic biology, and therapeutic applications. With a focus on precision medicine, SOHM aims to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases by providing safe, efficient, and targeted gene editing solutions. Through strategic collaborations and groundbreaking research, SOHM is at the forefront of advancing the field of gene therapy. SOHM strives to transform the landscape of genome editing and improve the quality of life through scientific discovery.

