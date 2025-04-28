Southern Alberta's Trusted Garage Door Dealer, Ultra-Lite Doors, Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award is proud to recognize Ultra-Lite Doors as the 2025 winner in the Garage Door Dealers category for Southern Alberta. This respected distinction highlights the Canadiancompany's long-standing commitment to exceptional product quality, expert installation, and responsive customer service throughout the region.

Founded in 1982 to meet the need for garage doors that could endure Alberta's demanding climate, Ultra-Lite Doors began as a small team with one mission: to provide the best garage door solutions for Calgarians. Over four decades later, the company has grown to service some of the largest and most specialized overhead door projects in Western Canada, while maintaining its original promise of quality and durability.

"Our team is thrilled to be recognized with a Consumer Choice Award," said the Ultra-Lite Doors team. "This honour is a reflection of the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our staff who ensure every job is completed with care, precision, and professionalism."

Ultra-Lite Doors offers a wide range of garage door services, including:

Residential and commercial garage door installations

Custom door designs tailored to architectural and functional needs

Garage door repairs and maintenance

High-performance and insulated doors for all-season reliability

With an emphasis on safety, design, and longevity, Ultra-Lite Doors is known for collaborating closely with builders, contractors, and homeowners to deliver seamless project execution. The company's commitment to product knowledge and customer satisfaction has helped establish a loyal client base and a reputation for excellence across Alberta.

Each garage door installation is supported by a team of certified technicians who bring industry-leading expertise and attention to detail to every project. In addition to product excellence, Ultra-Lite Doors is praised for its reliable service, fast turnaround times, and commitment to exceeding client expectations.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on rigorous independent research, including customer surveys and online reputation, to identify the most trusted businesses in each market. Ultra-Lite Doors' continued recognition in this category underscores the company's legacy of excellence and its dedication to serving Alberta communities with integrity and innovation.

