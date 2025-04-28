Sichuan International Communication Center: Sichuan Week, China Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan Kicks off Today, Showcasing Splendid Bashu Culture

On April 28, Sichuan Week, China Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, officially kicks off, marking a significant milestone as the first Chinese province to host activities at the level of provinces. Running from April 28 to 30, Sichuan Week is centered around the theme "The Splendid Bashu Culture, Together For A Better Future."

The Sichuan Week is structured around three primary components: "Meeting Sichuan", "Feeling Sichuan", and "Promoting Sichuan", and incorporates a detailed "1+2+3+N" planning framework for the event, namely this framework comprises ONE theme: "The Splendid Bashu Culture, Together For A Better Future" TWO online and offline venues in both Osaka and Sichuan, and THREE thematic events: the opening ceremony, exhibitions, and cultural performances. In addition, N stands for a wide array of side events, including investment promotions, children's art displays, municipal (prefectural) thematic days, and Sichuan product exhibitions. The event, aimed at highlighting Sichuan's historical legacy, livable urban landscapes, and thriving business environment, as well as recent advancements across the domains of economy, society, culture, tourism, and technology, seeks to strengthen its economic and trade ties with Japan and other participating nations of the Expo.

Notably, special exhibitions will spotlight Sichuan's intangible cultural heritage, including Shu embroidery, lacquerware, bamboo weaving, oil-paper umbrellas, and the popular "Twin Treasures" IP featuring giant pandas and golden snub-nosed monkeys. The event will offer interactive experiences such as Mianzhu New Year painting rubbings in the "Harmony Between Mankind and Nature" area of the China Pavilion. Additionally, Sichuan's strengths in industries like electronic information and clean energy, alongside key topics such as environmental protection and ecological civilization, will be highlighted through engaging special presentations, including "Modernized Sichuan" and "Panda Xiangxiang" videos combined with multimedia storytelling. Moreover, the cultural programs, such as Sichuan Opera, Shu music, martial arts, tea ceremonies, puppet shows, acrobatic performances, and flash mobs, will enrich the cultural atmosphere both inside and outside the China Pavilion. These programs will immerse visitors in an authentic experience of Sichuan's unique cultural customs.

In addition, the "China (Sichuan)-Japan Economic and Trade Exchange and Enterprise Meeting" will be held in Osaka, and meanwhile Sichuan Japanese-funded Enterprises Meetings will be held in Chengdu by taking the form of government-enterprise dialogue, featuring concurrent government-business discussions. Meanwhile, Chengdu and Deyang will host specialized promotion sessions and thematic exhibitions, designed to showcase municipal (prefectural) strengths and foster connections and exchanges with Japanese institutions and enterprises, further driving bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

