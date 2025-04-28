WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study has linked more than 124,000 preventable, premature deaths in the United States over two years to the adverse health effects of consuming ultra-processed foods (UPFs).The study, led by Brazilian researchers, analyzed data on UPF consumption from several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico.To calculate the impact, the authors developed a comparative risk assessment, examining the relationship between the dietary share of UPFs and all-cause mortality in each country.Using a statistical model, they estimated the percentage of all premature, preventable deaths attributable to UPF consumption. Their findings were based on data from multiple international studies and the landmark Global Burden of Disease report from 2021, according to lead author Eduardo A.F. Nilson, a nutrition researcher at the University of Sao Paulo.The results revealed that the proportion of UPF-related premature deaths ranged from about 4 percent in countries with lower consumption to nearly 14 percent in countries with the highest consumption, such as the United States and Britain. In the U.S. alone, nearly 125,000 premature deaths in 2017 and 2018 were linked to UPFs. In Brazil, more than 25,000 premature deaths during the same period were attributed to the consumption of these foods.The study, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, also estimated that Britain recorded over 17,000 UPF-related deaths between 2018 and 2019, while Mexico saw another 17,000 in 2016. Canada had more than 7,700 such deaths in 2016, Australia reported 3,277, Colombia had 2,813 in 2015, and Chile tallied 1,874 in 2010.The researchers found that each 10 percent increase in intake of UPFs such as bread, cakes, and ready meals, raises the risk of dying before the age of 75 by 3 percent.Nilson, who is also affiliated with the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation in Brazil, noted that the health risks come not only from UPFs' high fat, salt, and sugar content, but also from additives like sweeteners and flavorings.The researchers noted that death rates were highest in countries where the population derives a greater proportion of their total energy intake from UPFs. These findings add to the growing body of evidence linking UPFs to an increased risk of specific illnesses, such as cancer and heart disease, as well as a higher overall risk of early death. However, it is to be noted that the study identified an association, not definitive causation, between UPF consumption and premature mortality.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX