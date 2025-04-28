DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 28-Apr-2025 / 18:36 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 28 April 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 28 April 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 78,787 Highest price paid per share: 112.00p Lowest price paid per share: 110.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 111.8577p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 314,781,998 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (314,781,998) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 111.8577p 78,787

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 696 111.40 08:01:45 00334014502TRLO1 XLON 700 110.80 09:27:33 00334048292TRLO1 XLON 737 111.80 11:09:54 00334083518TRLO1 XLON 141 111.80 11:56:30 00334085806TRLO1 XLON 587 111.80 11:56:30 00334085807TRLO1 XLON 44 111.80 12:50:23 00334087335TRLO1 XLON 200 111.80 13:07:01 00334087893TRLO1 XLON 490 111.80 13:07:01 00334087894TRLO1 XLON 43 112.00 13:49:31 00334089509TRLO1 XLON 43 112.00 14:17:20 00334091222TRLO1 XLON 656 112.00 14:17:20 00334091223TRLO1 XLON 43 112.00 14:17:20 00334091224TRLO1 XLON 741 112.00 14:17:20 00334091225TRLO1 XLON 4000 112.00 14:17:20 00334091219TRLO1 XLON 4000 112.00 14:17:20 00334091220TRLO1 XLON 2320 112.00 14:17:20 00334091221TRLO1 XLON 11 112.00 15:55:40 00334098114TRLO1 XLON 2 112.00 15:57:53 00334098177TRLO1 XLON 9 112.00 15:57:53 00334098178TRLO1 XLON 2 112.00 15:58:45 00334098218TRLO1 XLON 8 112.00 15:59:24 00334098242TRLO1 XLON 726 112.00 16:03:57 00334098624TRLO1 XLON 725 112.00 16:03:57 00334098625TRLO1 XLON 449 112.00 16:03:57 00334098618TRLO1 XLON 3519 112.00 16:03:57 00334098619TRLO1 XLON 449 112.00 16:03:57 00334098620TRLO1 XLON 1706 112.00 16:03:57 00334098621TRLO1 XLON 2294 112.00 16:03:57 00334098622TRLO1 XLON 1431 112.00 16:03:57 00334098623TRLO1 XLON 1081 112.00 16:03:58 00334098626TRLO1 XLON 1463 112.00 16:04:18 00334098635TRLO1 XLON 2919 112.00 16:04:18 00334098632TRLO1 XLON 813 112.00 16:04:18 00334098633TRLO1 XLON 68 112.00 16:04:18 00334098634TRLO1 XLON 2184 112.00 16:04:56 00334098653TRLO1 XLON 674 112.00 16:04:58 00334098655TRLO1 XLON 13 112.00 16:05:00 00334098662TRLO1 XLON 115 112.00 16:05:00 00334098663TRLO1 XLON 261 112.00 16:05:00 00334098661TRLO1 XLON 800 112.00 16:05:00 00334098664TRLO1 XLON 541 112.00 16:05:11 00334098673TRLO1 XLON 133 112.00 16:05:11 00334098672TRLO1 XLON 1093 112.00 16:07:15 00334098933TRLO1 XLON 400 112.00 16:07:15 00334098934TRLO1 XLON 26 112.00 16:07:21 00334098962TRLO1 XLON 800 112.00 16:07:21 00334098963TRLO1 XLON 102 112.00 16:07:21 00334098964TRLO1 XLON 286 112.00 16:07:21 00334098965TRLO1 XLON 255 112.00 16:07:21 00334098966TRLO1 XLON 400 112.00 16:07:21 00334098970TRLO1 XLON 400 112.00 16:07:21 00334098971TRLO1 XLON 1574 112.00 16:07:21 00334098972TRLO1 XLON 145 112.00 16:07:21 00334098973TRLO1 XLON 400 112.00 16:07:21 00334098974TRLO1 XLON 3455 112.00 16:07:21 00334098975TRLO1 XLON 1600 112.00 16:07:21 00334098976TRLO1 XLON 4000 112.00 16:07:21 00334098977TRLO1 XLON 391 112.00 16:07:21 00334098978TRLO1 XLON 3437 112.00 16:07:21 00334098979TRLO1 XLON 643 112.00 16:07:21 00334098967TRLO1 XLON 826 112.00 16:07:21 00334098968TRLO1 XLON 563 112.00 16:07:21 00334098980TRLO1 XLON 1814 112.00 16:07:21 00334098981TRLO1 XLON 1615 112.00 16:07:21 00334098982TRLO1 XLON 1388 112.00 16:07:21 00334098969TRLO1 XLON 380 112.00 16:07:21 00334098983TRLO1 XLON 1390 111.80 16:07:21 00334098984TRLO1 XLON 1309 111.60 16:07:21 00334098985TRLO1 XLON 86 111.60 16:08:00 00334099044TRLO1 XLON 1309 111.60 16:08:00 00334099045TRLO1 XLON

