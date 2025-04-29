CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The Australian dollar rose to a 4-day high of 1.7702 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.7747.Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie advanced to nearly a 5-month high of 0.6450, nearly a 4-week high of 0.8912 and nearly a 2-week high of 1.0785 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6429, 0.8891 and 1.0766, respectively.The aussie edged up to 91.68 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 91.39.If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.71 against the euro, 0.66 against the greenback, 0.91 against the loonie, 1.09 against the kiwi and 96.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX