OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The Canadian dollar rose to a 6-day high of 1.3808 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3833.Against the yen and the euro, the loonie advanced to 103.01 and 1.5755 from Monday's closing quotes of 102.80 and 1.5778, respectively.If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.36 against the greenback, 106.00 against the yen and 1.53 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX