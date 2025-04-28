American Overseas Group, Ltd.: Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2024 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $9.4 Million For the Year Ended December 31, 2024

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) ("AOG" or the "Company") today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $9.4 million, or $200.09 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. This compares to consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $5.3 million, or $113.56 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. Book value per weighted share at December 31, 2024 was $976.60, an increase from the book value per weighted share of $772.67 at December 31, 2023.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $5.1 million from $9.2 million a year ago to $14.3 million. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $22.2 million from $29.4 million to $51.6 million.

Quarter to Date fee income increased $1.3 million from $4.7 million to $6.0 million and gross written premiums increased $30.8 million, moving from $195.6 million to $226.4 million. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 85.4% to 75.5%.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, fee income increased $5.6 million from $16.5 million a year ago to $22.1 million and gross written premiums increased $248.1 million, moving from $666.6 million to $914.7 million. For both the quarter and the year, direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs, rate increases, and organic growth in existing programs. Year to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 69.2% to 64.0%.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, operating expenses increased $0.4 million from $3.8 million to $4.2 million. For the year ended December 31, 2024, operating expenses increased $0.8 million from $12.1 million to $12.9 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com

American Overseas Group Limited Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) As at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Investments: Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $ 143,633 $ 132,600 Cash and cash equivalents 46,600 56,854 Restricted cash 4,861 964 Accrued investment income 1,029 972 Premiums receivable 211,771 174,350 Deferred insurance premiums 267,765 219,828 Reinsurance balances receivable, net 413,541 349,480 Deferred policy acquisition costs 10,215 9,152 Intangible assets 4,800 4,800 Goodwill 33,050 33,050 Other assets 3,972 3,719 Total Assets $ 1,141,237 $ 985,769 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Loss and loss expense reserve $ 421,018 $ 332,657 Deferred commission income 7,154 6,878 Unearned premiums 281,176 230,301 Ceded premium payable 209,033 183,969 Payable to general agents 276 10,885 Funds withheld 126,839 136,471 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 26,256 25,724 Notes payable 20,771 20,771 Non-owned interest in VIE 300 300 Interest payable 578 578 Deferred tax liability 1,956 648 Total Liabilities 1,095,357 949,182 Shareholders' Equity: Common shares 4,698 4,698 Additional paid-in capital 189,179 189,179 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (3,561 ) (3,454 ) Retained deficit (144,436 ) (153,836 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 45,880 36,587 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,141,237 $ 985,769

See Notes to December 31, 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com





American Overseas Group Limited Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Net premiums earned $ 14,344 $ 9,248 $ 51,610 $ 29,351 Fee income 5,985 4,693 22,078 16,540 Net investment income 483 273 1,401 829 Net realized gains on investments - (53 ) 47 2,809 Other income 29 23 87 87 Total revenues 20,841 14,184 75,223 49,616 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 10,827 7,899 33,035 20,315 Acquisition expenses 3,630 2,560 14,812 8,939 Operating expenses 4,234 3,790 12,910 12,142 Interest expense 578 585 2,313 2,237 Total expenses 19,269 14,834 63,070 43,633 Pre-tax net profit (loss) $ 1,572 $ (650 ) $ 12,153 $ 5,983 Income tax (expense) (461 ) (648 ) (2,753 ) (648 ) Net profit (loss) available to common shareholders 1,111 (1,298 ) 9,400 5,335 Net profit (loss) per common share: Basic $ 23.65 $ (27.63 ) $ 200.09 $ 113.56 Diluted 23.65 (27.63 ) 200.09 113.56 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 46,979 46,979 46,979 46,979 Diluted 46,979 46,979 46,979 46,979

See Notes to December 31, 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com

