PR Newswire
28.04.2025 21:27 Uhr
Burnham Holdings, Inc. Announces Results of the Annual Meeting Shareholders' Vote and Declares Dividend

LANCASTER, Pa., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA) ("BHI", the "Company", "we" or "our") today announced the results of the shareholder vote from today's Annual Meeting. In addition, the Company declared a dividend for both its common and preferred stock.

The Annual Meeting was held earlier today in Lancaster, PA, with shareholders voting favorably on two proposals:

  • The election of Christopher E. Pruitt, J. David W. Reeves, and Donald A. Stern as directors for three-year terms ending in 2028; and
  • The appointment of Baker Tilly US, LLP, or other auditing firm as the Board may select, as independent auditors for the 2025 fiscal year.

BHI's Board of Directors also held a meeting today at which they declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.23 per share and a semi-annual preferred stock dividend of $1.50 per share. Both dividends are payable on June 26, 2025, with a record date of June 19, 2025.

About Burnham Holdings, Inc.: BHI is the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, furnaces and related HVAC products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. BHI is listed on the OTC Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURCA". For more information, please visit www.burnhamholdings.com.

