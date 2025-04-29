BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - BBVA Group reported first-quarter net attributable profit of 2.70 billion euros compared to 2.20 billion euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.45 euros compared to 0.36 euros. The company said the solid results are supported by the strong performance of recurring revenues from the banking business and the net trading income. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.45 euros compared to 0.37 euros.Net interest income declined to 6.40 billion euros from 6.51 billion euros, previous year.The company maintained forecast to achieve profitability levels, or ROTE, similar to those of 2024.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX