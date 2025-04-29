DJ Amundi MSCI EMU SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EMU SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) (SRHE LN) Amundi MSCI EMU SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2025 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EMU SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 90.8529 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2439793 CODE: SRHE LN ISIN: LU2109787635 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2109787635 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SRHE LN LEI Code: 2138002M8UPUVNSJT429 Sequence No.: 385344 EQS News ID: 2126470 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 29, 2025 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)