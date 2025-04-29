HelloFresh surprised investors with a remarkable transformation in its financial health during the first quarter, despite experiencing a 7% year-over-year revenue drop to €1.93 billion. The company's adjusted EBITDA skyrocketed to €58.1 million, compared to just €16.8 million in the same period last year. This dramatic improvement in profitability triggered significant investor enthusiasm, propelling the stock to the top of the MDAX index. While adjusted operating profit (AEBIT) remained slightly negative at -€3.7 million, this represents a substantial improvement from the previous year's -€49.8 million. Management maintained its annual guidance, still expecting a revenue contraction between 3-8%, but projecting adjusted EBITDA between €450-500 million, up from €399 million last year.

Strategic Developments Bolster Investor Confidence

Anzeige

Sollten Anleger sofort verkaufen? Oder lohnt sich doch der Einstieg bei Hellofresh ?

In a parallel development strengthening market confidence, the company's largest individual shareholder, holding 7.7% of shares, has announced intentions to seek a position on the supervisory board at the upcoming June shareholder meeting. This strategic move signals strong support for management's efficiency program and overall strategy to transform HelloFresh into a leading digital consumer goods company with enhanced profitability. Additionally, HelloFresh continues implementing its share buyback program authorized in late 2024, purchasing over 70,000 shares daily during late April at prices ranging from €8.10 to €8.42 per share. These combined actions have significantly boosted investor sentiment despite ongoing revenue challenges.

Ad

Fresh Hellofresh information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Hellofresh analysis...