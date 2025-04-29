WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $808.7 million, or $7.27 per share. This compares with $722.0 million, or $6.27 per share, last year.Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported adjusted earnings of $928.4 million or $8.22 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 3.7% to $3.028 billion from $3.145 billion last year.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $808.7 Mln. vs. $722.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.27 vs. $6.27 last year. -Revenue: $3.028 Bln vs. $3.145 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX