NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $2.967 billion, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $3.115 billion, or $0.55 per share, last year.Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.237 billion or $0.92 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 7.8% to $13.715 billion from $14.879 billion last year.Pfizer Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $2.967 Bln. vs. $3.115 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.52 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $13.715 Bln vs. $14.879 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 to $3.00 Full year revenue guidance: $61.0 to $64.0 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX