PR Newswire
29.04.2025
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + POSSIBLE debuts Speakers Corner with NYSE at conference in Miami

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 29th

  • Companies have exceeded earnings expectations this season. However, the beat rate of 73% is below the five-year average of 77% according to FactSet Data. Wall Street is lowering expectations on a full year basis due to trade uncertainty.
  • On Monday, Treasury Secretary Bessent reiterated that it's China's role to de-escalate from here. Bessent said that the U.S. is making progress on other trade proposals, suggesting a deal with India could be one of the first.
  • Marketers are gathering in Miami this week for POSSIBLE, a three-day conference on impactful messaging. POSSIBLE is partnering with the NYSE to debut its Speaker Corner, tapping into executive insight on stage.

Opening Bell
Jim Cramer and the "Mad Money" team celebrate the show's 20th anniversary

Closing Bell
Blend Labs (NYSE: BLND) hosts their Customer Advisory Board and celebrates the strong partnerships they've created

