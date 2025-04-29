BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound fell against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.The pound fell to a 4-day low of 190.40 against the yen.The pound eased against the franc and was trading at 1.1041.The pound retreated to 0.8512 against the euro, from an early fresh 3-week high of 0.8487.The currency may challenge support around 187.00 against the yen, 1.08 against the franc and 0.86 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX