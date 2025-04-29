BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound fell against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.
The pound fell to a 4-day low of 190.40 against the yen.
The pound eased against the franc and was trading at 1.1041.
The pound retreated to 0.8512 against the euro, from an early fresh 3-week high of 0.8487.
The currency may challenge support around 187.00 against the yen, 1.08 against the franc and 0.86 against the euro.
Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2025 AFX News