IMC Exploration Group Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

IMC EXPLORATION GROUP PLC

("IMC" or the "Company")

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

DUBLIN: 30 April 2025 - IMC Exploration Group plc (LSE: IMC) announces that as at the date of this announcement, IMC has in issue a total of 698,897,479 ordinary shares of €0.001 each ("Ordinary Shares"). There are no Ordinary Shares held in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 698,897,479. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

