Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 30-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 29 April 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 283.20p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 264.20p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 276.3970p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,949,873 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,096,577.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 29/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 276.3970

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 782 279.00 08:28:56 00075051715TRLO0 XLON 19 279.80 08:34:04 00075052012TRLO0 XLON 45 279.80 08:34:04 00075052013TRLO0 XLON 710 279.80 08:34:04 00075052014TRLO0 XLON 589 283.00 09:51:14 00075056887TRLO0 XLON 692 282.80 10:01:23 00075057932TRLO0 XLON 794 282.80 10:01:23 00075057933TRLO0 XLON 33 282.20 10:22:00 00075059028TRLO0 XLON 621 282.20 10:22:19 00075059034TRLO0 XLON 93 282.20 10:22:19 00075059035TRLO0 XLON 68 282.40 10:22:31 00075059041TRLO0 XLON 102 283.20 10:23:13 00075059053TRLO0 XLON 743 283.20 10:34:34 00075059509TRLO0 XLON 743 282.20 10:45:57 00075060017TRLO0 XLON 740 281.20 10:56:35 00075060331TRLO0 XLON 376 282.00 11:07:59 00075060688TRLO0 XLON 464 282.00 11:07:59 00075060689TRLO0 XLON 917 282.00 11:07:59 00075060690TRLO0 XLON 2738 282.00 11:07:59 00075060691TRLO0 XLON 490 282.00 11:07:59 00075060692TRLO0 XLON 1628 282.00 11:07:59 00075060693TRLO0 XLON 414 280.60 11:08:01 00075060715TRLO0 XLON 454 280.60 11:08:01 00075060716TRLO0 XLON 453 280.40 11:08:46 00075060741TRLO0 XLON 455 280.40 11:08:46 00075060742TRLO0 XLON 93 280.40 11:08:46 00075060743TRLO0 XLON 682 279.80 11:09:04 00075060752TRLO0 XLON 247 279.40 11:10:45 00075060783TRLO0 XLON 492 279.40 11:10:45 00075060784TRLO0 XLON 309 278.80 11:11:36 00075060796TRLO0 XLON 517 278.80 11:11:53 00075060801TRLO0 XLON 697 278.60 11:18:57 00075060931TRLO0 XLON 652 277.80 11:33:23 00075061346TRLO0 XLON 147 277.80 11:33:23 00075061347TRLO0 XLON 800 277.20 11:37:42 00075061500TRLO0 XLON 741 276.00 11:40:05 00075061532TRLO0 XLON 560 276.00 12:05:01 00075062399TRLO0 XLON 132 276.00 12:05:01 00075062400TRLO0 XLON 400 277.00 12:11:40 00075062516TRLO0 XLON 393 277.00 12:11:40 00075062517TRLO0 XLON 25000 277.00 12:11:58 00075062528TRLO0 XLON 689 277.20 12:12:47 00075062563TRLO0 XLON 90 277.00 12:16:13 00075062657TRLO0 XLON 317 277.00 12:16:13 00075062658TRLO0 XLON 749 276.40 12:16:37 00075062707TRLO0 XLON 603 275.20 12:23:17 00075062942TRLO0 XLON 75 275.20 12:23:17 00075062943TRLO0 XLON 778 274.60 12:54:30 00075063752TRLO0 XLON 730 275.20 13:15:29 00075064252TRLO0 XLON 714 274.60 13:17:51 00075064379TRLO0 XLON 108 274.00 13:30:00 00075065051TRLO0 XLON 259 274.00 13:30:05 00075065062TRLO0 XLON 393 274.00 13:30:26 00075065070TRLO0 XLON 650 273.20 13:50:41 00075065755TRLO0 XLON 668 273.00 14:01:38 00075066165TRLO0 XLON 203 273.00 14:01:38 00075066166TRLO0 XLON 675 272.60 14:02:24 00075066182TRLO0 XLON 353 271.40 14:10:58 00075066670TRLO0 XLON 200 271.40 14:17:23 00075066913TRLO0 XLON 169 271.40 14:17:23 00075066914TRLO0 XLON 36 271.40 14:17:23 00075066915TRLO0 XLON 659 270.40 14:22:20 00075067280TRLO0 XLON 769 270.00 14:24:46 00075067396TRLO0 XLON 859 270.00 14:25:05 00075067426TRLO0 XLON 27 270.00 14:25:05 00075067427TRLO0 XLON 299 270.00 14:25:06 00075067448TRLO0 XLON 481 270.00 14:25:06 00075067449TRLO0 XLON 654 269.40 14:28:12 00075067572TRLO0 XLON

