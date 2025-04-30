Anzeige
Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 29 April 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche 
Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary 
Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            70,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            283.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            264.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            276.3970p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,949,873 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,096,577.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 29/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 276.3970

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
782                279.00      08:28:56          00075051715TRLO0      XLON 
19                279.80      08:34:04          00075052012TRLO0      XLON 
45                279.80      08:34:04          00075052013TRLO0      XLON 
710                279.80      08:34:04          00075052014TRLO0      XLON 
589                283.00      09:51:14          00075056887TRLO0      XLON 
692                282.80      10:01:23          00075057932TRLO0      XLON 
794                282.80      10:01:23          00075057933TRLO0      XLON 
33                282.20      10:22:00          00075059028TRLO0      XLON 
621                282.20      10:22:19          00075059034TRLO0      XLON 
93                282.20      10:22:19          00075059035TRLO0      XLON 
68                282.40      10:22:31          00075059041TRLO0      XLON 
102                283.20      10:23:13          00075059053TRLO0      XLON 
743                283.20      10:34:34          00075059509TRLO0      XLON 
743                282.20      10:45:57          00075060017TRLO0      XLON 
740                281.20      10:56:35          00075060331TRLO0      XLON 
376                282.00      11:07:59          00075060688TRLO0      XLON 
464                282.00      11:07:59          00075060689TRLO0      XLON 
917                282.00      11:07:59          00075060690TRLO0      XLON 
2738               282.00      11:07:59          00075060691TRLO0      XLON 
490                282.00      11:07:59          00075060692TRLO0      XLON 
1628               282.00      11:07:59          00075060693TRLO0      XLON 
414                280.60      11:08:01          00075060715TRLO0      XLON 
454                280.60      11:08:01          00075060716TRLO0      XLON 
453                280.40      11:08:46          00075060741TRLO0      XLON 
455                280.40      11:08:46          00075060742TRLO0      XLON 
93                280.40      11:08:46          00075060743TRLO0      XLON 
682                279.80      11:09:04          00075060752TRLO0      XLON 
247                279.40      11:10:45          00075060783TRLO0      XLON 
492                279.40      11:10:45          00075060784TRLO0      XLON 
309                278.80      11:11:36          00075060796TRLO0      XLON 
517                278.80      11:11:53          00075060801TRLO0      XLON 
697                278.60      11:18:57          00075060931TRLO0      XLON 
652                277.80      11:33:23          00075061346TRLO0      XLON 
147                277.80      11:33:23          00075061347TRLO0      XLON 
800                277.20      11:37:42          00075061500TRLO0      XLON 
741                276.00      11:40:05          00075061532TRLO0      XLON 
560                276.00      12:05:01          00075062399TRLO0      XLON 
132                276.00      12:05:01          00075062400TRLO0      XLON 
400                277.00      12:11:40          00075062516TRLO0      XLON 
393                277.00      12:11:40          00075062517TRLO0      XLON 
25000               277.00      12:11:58          00075062528TRLO0      XLON 
689                277.20      12:12:47          00075062563TRLO0      XLON 
90                277.00      12:16:13          00075062657TRLO0      XLON 
317                277.00      12:16:13          00075062658TRLO0      XLON 
749                276.40      12:16:37          00075062707TRLO0      XLON 
603                275.20      12:23:17          00075062942TRLO0      XLON 
75                275.20      12:23:17          00075062943TRLO0      XLON 
778                274.60      12:54:30          00075063752TRLO0      XLON 
730                275.20      13:15:29          00075064252TRLO0      XLON 
714                274.60      13:17:51          00075064379TRLO0      XLON 
108                274.00      13:30:00          00075065051TRLO0      XLON 
259                274.00      13:30:05          00075065062TRLO0      XLON 
393                274.00      13:30:26          00075065070TRLO0      XLON 
650                273.20      13:50:41          00075065755TRLO0      XLON 
668                273.00      14:01:38          00075066165TRLO0      XLON 
203                273.00      14:01:38          00075066166TRLO0      XLON 
675                272.60      14:02:24          00075066182TRLO0      XLON 
353                271.40      14:10:58          00075066670TRLO0      XLON 
200                271.40      14:17:23          00075066913TRLO0      XLON 
169                271.40      14:17:23          00075066914TRLO0      XLON 
36                271.40      14:17:23          00075066915TRLO0      XLON 
659                270.40      14:22:20          00075067280TRLO0      XLON 
769                270.00      14:24:46          00075067396TRLO0      XLON 
859                270.00      14:25:05          00075067426TRLO0      XLON 
27                270.00      14:25:05          00075067427TRLO0      XLON 
299                270.00      14:25:06          00075067448TRLO0      XLON 
481                270.00      14:25:06          00075067449TRLO0      XLON 
654                269.40      14:28:12          00075067572TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
