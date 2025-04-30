BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The NZ dollar rose to 0.5950 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 9-day low of 0.5923.Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi edged up to 84.81 and 1.7723 from yesterday's closing quotes of 84.38 and 1.7833, respectively.If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.61 against the greenback, 86.00 against the yen and 1.73 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX