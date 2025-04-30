DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) (EMXG LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Apr-2025 / 09:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 29-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 46.4557 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9427328 CODE: EMXG LN ISIN: LU2345046655 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2345046655 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXG LN LEI Code: 213800J6GAIQJ1OPP251 Sequence No.: 385663 EQS News ID: 2127774 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2127774&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2025 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)