Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2025 06:06 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hepsor AS consolidated unaudited interim report for Q1 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Hepsor's consolidated sales revenue for Q1 2025 was 8.2 million euros (Q1 2024: 2.3 million euros).

The Group's net loss for the first quarter was 0.1 million euros (Q1 2024: 1.0 million euros), of which the net loss attributable to the owners of the parent was 0.2 million euros (Q1 2024: 0.9 million euros).

In coordination with the Group's Supervisory Board, the Management Board proposes to distribute 1,0 million euros (EUR 0.26 per share) in dividends to shareholders in 2025 from the profits of previous periods. Based on the share price as of 31 March 2025, this results in a dividend yield of 6.9%.

Development projects under construction and available for sale

In the first quarter of 2025, we continued the construction and sales of projects in our development portfolio. Customer interest in Hepsor's developments has remained stable. In Latvia, the Annenhof Majas development project at Jurmalas gatve 74 was completed at the beginning of the year, where customer interest in purchasing new apartments has been high. By the end of March, 60% of all apartments in the Annenhof Majas development project had been sold.

In the first quarter of 2025, we handed over 42 homes to customers, compared to 12 homes during the same period in 2024. Of these, 26 homes were delivered in Tallinn, and 16 in Riga.

During the reporting quarter, construction and sales continued on the first phase of the main building of the former Baltic Cotton Spinning and Weaving Factory at Manufaktuuri 5, where 150 new homes are planned to be built.

In 2024, we started the construction of StokOfiss 34 at Ulbrokas 34 in Riga. StokOfiss 34 is a multifunctional commercial building with 8,740 m² of rental space. While in 2024, we had signed lease agreements for 6% of the total rental area, as of 31 March 2025, the leases cover nearly half, or 47%, of the total rental area. The planned completion of the construction is in the third quarter of 2025.

In the associate company Hepsor P113 OÜ, the leasing of the P113 Health Centre office building continued, and as of 31 March 2025, 82% of the rental space had been leased.

Vision for the future

In April 2025, Hepsor Finance OÜ signed a shareholders' agreement under which a 50% stake in Hepsor SOF OÜ was sold to the EfTEN Special Opportunities Fund. According to the shareholders' agreement, Hepsor SOF OÜ will acquire 5 properties from Hepsor's Group companies in Lasnamäe, with a total value of 9.0 million euros. Hepsor's shareholders will earn a total of approximately 3.7 million euros in profit from these transactions, of which 1.9 million euros will be realised in the results of the following quarters in 2025. The released capital will be directed to other development projects of Hepsor Group in its current home markets. The cooperation project between Hepsor and EfTEN in Lasnamäe includes the construction of approximately 300 apartments, along with smaller amount of commercial space. The development will be carried out in three stages, with around 100 new homes in each stage. Construction of the first stage is planned to begin in 2026.

In 2025, we plan to start the construction of four new residential development projects. In Tallinn, at Manufaktuuri Quarter, we will begin the next development project at Manufaktuuri 12, where 49 new homes are planned. This will be Hepsor's fourth development in the area. The planned start of construction is in the second half of 2025.

In Riga, Latvia, we plan to start the construction of a total of 227 new homes:

  • At Eiženijas iela 18, we plan to start the construction of two apartment buildings, with a total of 54 new homes;
  • In the Zala Jugla development project at Braila iela 23, Jugla, we will begin the construction of the first phase, which will include 70 new homes;
  • At Dzelzavas 74c, we plan to start the construction of an apartment building with 103 apartments.

During the reporting year, we aim to begin the construction of the first phase of the Veidema Quarter project at Ganibu Dambis 17a, a stock-office type development.

The full consolidated unaudited interim report for the first quarter of 2025 is available on Hepsor's website:

https://hepsor.ee/en/for-investors/stock/reports-2/

Consolidated statement of financial position

in thousands of euros31 March 202531 December 202431 March 2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents3,2626,2497,674
Trade and other receivables1,5897611,351
Current loan receivables200200311
Inventories60,35564,14183,086
Total current assets65,40671,35192,422
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment324288230
Intangible assets223
Investment properties7,9807,9800
Financial investments7,2446,4242,001
Non-current loan receivables 2,5842,4281,947
Other non-current receivables384340235
Total non-current assets18,51817,4624,416
Total assets83,92488,81396,838
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Loans and borrowings 17,94223,33635,546
Current lease liabilities3952116
Prepayments from customers5627242,916
Trade and other payables 6,1846,5426,150
Total current liabilities24,72730,65444,728
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings32,66831,35228,596
Non-current lease liabilities16216229
Other non-current liabilities4,7654,6352,289
Total non-current liabilities37,59536,14930,914
Total liabilities62,32266,80375,642
Equity
Share capital3,8553,8553,855
Share premium8,9178,9178,917
Reserves385385385
Retained earnings8,4458,8538,039
Total equity21,60222,01021,196
incl. total equity attributable to owners of the parent20,53120,91220,114
incl. non-controlling interest1,0711,0981,082
Total liabilities and equity83,92488,81396,838

Consolidated statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income

in thousands of eurosQ1 2025Q1 2024
Revenue8,2062,271
Cost of sales (-)-7,189-2,234
Gross profit1,01737
Marketing expenses (-)-279-185
Administrative expenses (-)-412-443
Other operating income2345
Other operating expenses (-)-17-18
Operating profit (-loss) of the year-332-564
Financial income4937
Financial expenses (-)-478-438
Profit before tax-97-965
Net profit (-loss) for the year-97-965
Attributable to owners of the parent-220-879
Non-controlling interest123-86
Other comprehensive income (-loss)
Change in value of embedded derivatives with minority shareholders-1500
Exchange rate differences from foreign entities-1610
Other comprehensive income (-loss) for the period-3110
Attributable to owners of the parent-1610
Non-controlling interest-1500
Comprehensive income (-loss) for the period-408-965
Attributable to owners of the parent-381-879
Non-controlling interest-27-86
Earnings per share
Basic (euros per share)-0,06-0,23
Diluted (euros per share)-0,06-0,23

Henri Laks
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 5693 9114
e-mail: henri@hepsor.ee

Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee) is a developer of residential and commercial real estate. The Group operates in Estonia, Latvia and Canada. During our fourteen years of operation, we have created 2,076 homes and nearly 36,300 m2 of commercial space. As the first developer in the Baltic countries, Hepsor has implemented several innovative engineering and technical solutions that make the buildings built by the company more energy-efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio includes a total of 25 development projects with a total area of 172,800 m2.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.