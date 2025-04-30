UAB Kvartalas: UAB "Kvartalas" Publishes Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2024

UAB "Kvartalas" (hereinafter - the Company) publishes audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024.

The Company's main activity is real estate development and construction. The Company owns a commercial land plot at Konstitucijos ave. 14A, Vilnius. The site is being developed as an office building with over 19,000 sq.m. of ground floor space.

Sum, EUR Retained earnings (losses) - at the beginning of the financial year (1,389,366) Comprehensive income for the reporting period - net profit (loss) of the reporting year (1,024,284) Profit transfer to the legal reserve - Payment of dividends from undistributed profit - Retained earnings (losses) - at the end of financial year (2,413,650) Profit distribution: To be paid out as dividends - Transfer to the legal reserve - Retained earnings (losses) for 2023 and prior financial years (2,413,650)

In 2024, the Company approved a prospectus for the placement of EUR 50 million of the Company's bonds issue. In 2024, the Company issued 80,000 units of secured non-convertible bonds with a nominal value of EUR 100 each. The interest rate is fixed, with interest payments to be made on semi-annual basis. Bond maturity date is 19 December 2026. All of the Company's investment assets are pledged as security for the performance of its obligations to bondholders.

In 2025, the Company plans to raise additional external financing by issuing the bonds, depending on the progress of the project and the need for working capital.

Key events after the end of the financial year

On 6 March 2025, the bonds issued by UAB "Kvartalas" were listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List.

On 1 April 2025, the Company issued 120,000 units of secured non-convertible bonds with a nominal value of EUR 100 each.

On behalf of the Issuer:

Ieva Antanaityte-Geneviciene

General Manager

ieva.geneviciene@lordslb.lt